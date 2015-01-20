Jan 20The FIMMDA-Thomson Reuters-MIOIS (Mumbai Interbank
Overnight Indexed Swap) for six months was 7.74 percent on Tuesday.
TENOR BID/OFFER MID-RATE
--------- --------- --------
1 MONTHS 7.85/7.93 7.89
2 MONTHS 7.84/7.90 7.87
3 MONTHS 8.03/8.08 8.06
6 MONTHS 7.70/7.74 7.72
9 MONTHS 7.55/7.59 7.57
1 YEAR 7.53/7.56 7.55
2 YEARS 7.10/7.13 7.12
3 YEARS 6.91/6.94 6.93
4 YEARS 6.85/6.88 6.87
5 YEARS 6.85/6.88 6.87
7 YEARS 6.83/6.91 6.87
10 YEARS 6.82/6.90 6.86
The above rate is the mid-rate taken from a simple average of
the bid and offer quoted by 08 market participants. For
participants' names and quotes, please double-click on or
type IRS01 and IRS00 followed by an Enter key. For benchmark levels, please
double-click on or type MIOIS= and then press ENTER.
FIMMDA is the Fixed Income Money Market and Derivatives
Association of India.
(Mumbai RRU,+91 22 6180 7222/3317 7222, rru.data@thomsonreuters.com)