Jan 21The FIMMDA-Thomson Reuters-MIOIS (Mumbai Interbank Overnight Indexed Swap) for six months was 7.76 percent on Wednesday. TENOR BID/OFFER MID-RATE --------- --------- -------- 1 MONTHS 7.82/7.89 7.86 2 MONTHS 7.84/7.90 7.87 3 MONTHS 8.04/8.08 8.06 6 MONTHS 7.72/7.76 7.74 9 MONTHS 7.56/7.61 7.59 1 YEAR 7.54/7.56 7.55 2 YEARS 7.11/7.13 7.12 3 YEARS 6.92/6.95 6.94 4 YEARS 6.85/6.89 6.87 5 YEARS 6.86/6.88 6.87 7 YEARS 6.84/6.92 6.88 10 YEARS 6.83/6.91 6.87 The above rate is the mid-rate taken from a simple average of the bid and offer quoted by 08 market participants. For participants' names and quotes, please double-click on or type IRS01 and IRS00 followed by an Enter key. For benchmark levels, please double-click on or type MIOIS= and then press ENTER. FIMMDA is the Fixed Income Money Market and Derivatives Association of India. (Mumbai RRU,+91 22 6180 7222/3317 7222, rru.data@thomsonreuters.com)