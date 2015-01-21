Jan 21The FIMMDA-Thomson Reuters-MIOIS (Mumbai Interbank
Overnight Indexed Swap) for six months was 7.76 percent on Wednesday.
TENOR BID/OFFER MID-RATE
--------- --------- --------
1 MONTHS 7.82/7.89 7.86
2 MONTHS 7.84/7.90 7.87
3 MONTHS 8.04/8.08 8.06
6 MONTHS 7.72/7.76 7.74
9 MONTHS 7.56/7.61 7.59
1 YEAR 7.54/7.56 7.55
2 YEARS 7.11/7.13 7.12
3 YEARS 6.92/6.95 6.94
4 YEARS 6.85/6.89 6.87
5 YEARS 6.86/6.88 6.87
7 YEARS 6.84/6.92 6.88
10 YEARS 6.83/6.91 6.87
The above rate is the mid-rate taken from a simple average of
the bid and offer quoted by 08 market participants. For
participants' names and quotes, please double-click on or
type IRS01 and IRS00 followed by an Enter key. For benchmark levels, please
double-click on or type MIOIS= and then press ENTER.
FIMMDA is the Fixed Income Money Market and Derivatives
Association of India.
