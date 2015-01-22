Jan 22The FIMMDA-Thomson Reuters-MIOIS (Mumbai Interbank Overnight Indexed Swap) for six months was 7.78 percent on Thursday. TENOR BID/OFFER MID-RATE --------- --------- -------- 1 MONTHS 7.80/7.87 7.84 2 MONTHS 7.83/7.90 7.87 3 MONTHS 8.02/8.08 8.05 6 MONTHS 7.73/7.78 7.76 9 MONTHS 7.58/7.62 7.60 1 YEAR 7.56/7.59 7.58 2 YEARS 7.14/7.17 7.16 3 YEARS 6.95/6.98 6.97 4 YEARS 6.91/6.93 6.92 5 YEARS 6.91/6.93 6.92 7 YEARS 6.88/6.96 6.92 10 YEARS 6.88/6.96 6.92 The above rate is the mid-rate taken from a simple average of the bid and offer quoted by 08 market participants. For participants' names and quotes, please double-click on or type IRS01 and IRS00 followed by an Enter key. For benchmark levels, please double-click on or type MIOIS= and then press ENTER. FIMMDA is the Fixed Income Money Market and Derivatives Association of India. (Mumbai RRU,+91 22 6180 7222/3317 7222, rru.data@thomsonreuters.com)