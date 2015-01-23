Jan 23The FIMMDA-Thomson Reuters-MIOIS (Mumbai Interbank Overnight Indexed Swap) for six months was 7.72 percent on Friday. TENOR BID/OFFER MID-RATE --------- --------- -------- 1 MONTHS 7.79/7.86 7.83 2 MONTHS 7.82/7.88 7.85 3 MONTHS 7.99/8.04 8.02 6 MONTHS 7.68/7.72 7.70 9 MONTHS 7.52/7.56 7.54 1 YEAR 7.51/7.53 7.52 2 YEARS 7.06/7.08 7.07 3 YEARS 6.87/6.89 6.88 4 YEARS 6.80/6.82 6.81 5 YEARS 6.79/6.81 6.80 7 YEARS 6.77/6.85 6.81 10 YEARS 6.76/6.84 6.80 The above rate is the mid-rate taken from a simple average of the bid and offer quoted by 08 market participants. For participants' names and quotes, please double-click on or type IRS01 and IRS00 followed by an Enter key. For benchmark levels, please double-click on or type MIOIS= and then press ENTER. FIMMDA is the Fixed Income Money Market and Derivatives Association of India. (Mumbai RRU,+91 22 6180 7222/3317 7222, rru.data@thomsonreuters.com)