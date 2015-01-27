Jan 27The FIMMDA-Thomson Reuters-MIOIS (Mumbai Interbank Overnight Indexed Swap) for six months was 7.71 percent on Tuesday. TENOR BID/OFFER MID-RATE --------- --------- -------- 1 MONTHS 7.81/7.89 7.85 2 MONTHS 7.82/7.89 7.86 3 MONTHS 7.97/8.03 8.00 6 MONTHS 7.66/7.71 7.69 9 MONTHS 7.49/7.54 7.52 1 YEAR 7.48/7.50 7.49 2 YEARS 7.04/7.06 7.05 3 YEARS 6.85/6.87 6.86 4 YEARS 6.77/6.80 6.79 5 YEARS 6.77/6.79 6.78 7 YEARS 6.75/6.83 6.79 10 YEARS 6.74/6.82 6.78 The above rate is the mid-rate taken from a simple average of the bid and offer quoted by 08 market participants. For participants' names and quotes, please double-click on or type IRS01 and IRS00 followed by an Enter key. For benchmark levels, please double-click on or type MIOIS= and then press ENTER. FIMMDA is the Fixed Income Money Market and Derivatives Association of India. (Mumbai RRU,+91 22 6180 7222/3317 7222, rru.data@thomsonreuters.com)