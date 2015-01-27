Jan 27The FIMMDA-Thomson Reuters-MIOIS (Mumbai Interbank
Overnight Indexed Swap) for six months was 7.71 percent on Tuesday.
TENOR BID/OFFER MID-RATE
--------- --------- --------
1 MONTHS 7.81/7.89 7.85
2 MONTHS 7.82/7.89 7.86
3 MONTHS 7.97/8.03 8.00
6 MONTHS 7.66/7.71 7.69
9 MONTHS 7.49/7.54 7.52
1 YEAR 7.48/7.50 7.49
2 YEARS 7.04/7.06 7.05
3 YEARS 6.85/6.87 6.86
4 YEARS 6.77/6.80 6.79
5 YEARS 6.77/6.79 6.78
7 YEARS 6.75/6.83 6.79
10 YEARS 6.74/6.82 6.78
The above rate is the mid-rate taken from a simple average of
the bid and offer quoted by 08 market participants. For
participants' names and quotes, please double-click on or
type IRS01 and IRS00 followed by an Enter key. For benchmark levels, please
double-click on or type MIOIS= and then press ENTER.
FIMMDA is the Fixed Income Money Market and Derivatives
Association of India.
