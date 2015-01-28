Jan 28The FIMMDA-Thomson Reuters-MIOIS (Mumbai Interbank Overnight Indexed Swap) for six months was 7.73 percent on Wednesday. TENOR BID/OFFER MID-RATE --------- --------- -------- 1 MONTHS 7.81/7.90 7.86 2 MONTHS 7.85/7.90 7.88 3 MONTHS 7.97/8.04 8.01 6 MONTHS 7.70/7.73 7.72 9 MONTHS 7.54/7.58 7.56 1 YEAR 7.51/7.52 7.52 2 YEARS 7.07/7.09 7.08 3 YEARS 6.87/6.89 6.88 4 YEARS 6.79/6.81 6.80 5 YEARS 6.79/6.80 6.80 7 YEARS 6.78/6.83 6.81 10 YEARS 6.77/6.82 6.80 The above rate is the mid-rate taken from a simple average of the bid and offer quoted by 08 market participants. For participants' names and quotes, please double-click on or type IRS01 and IRS00 followed by an Enter key. For benchmark levels, please double-click on or type MIOIS= and then press ENTER. FIMMDA is the Fixed Income Money Market and Derivatives Association of India. (Mumbai RRU,+91 22 6180 7222/3317 7222, rru.data@thomsonreuters.com)