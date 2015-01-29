Jan 29The FIMMDA-Thomson Reuters-MIOIS (Mumbai Interbank Overnight Indexed Swap) for six months was 7.75 percent on Thursday. TENOR BID/OFFER MID-RATE --------- --------- -------- 1 MONTHS 7.83/7.90 7.87 2 MONTHS 7.84/7.90 7.87 3 MONTHS 8.01/8.06 8.04 6 MONTHS 7.71/7.75 7.73 9 MONTHS 7.55/7.59 7.57 1 YEAR 7.52/7.55 7.54 2 YEARS 7.08/7.11 7.10 3 YEARS 6.90/6.93 6.92 4 YEARS 6.82/6.85 6.84 5 YEARS 6.82/6.84 6.83 7 YEARS 6.81/6.89 6.85 10 YEARS 6.80/6.88 6.84 The above rate is the mid-rate taken from a simple average of the bid and offer quoted by 08 market participants. For participants' names and quotes, please double-click on or type IRS01 and IRS00 followed by an Enter key. For benchmark levels, please double-click on or type MIOIS= and then press ENTER. FIMMDA is the Fixed Income Money Market and Derivatives Association of India. (Mumbai RRU,+91 22 6180 7222/3317 7222, rru.data@thomsonreuters.com)