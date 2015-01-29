BRIEF-JK Agri Genetics posts March-qtr profit
* March quarter net profit 38.4 million rupees versus loss 50 million rupees year ago
Jan 29The FIMMDA-Thomson Reuters-MIOIS (Mumbai Interbank Overnight Indexed Swap) for six months was 7.75 percent on Thursday. TENOR BID/OFFER MID-RATE --------- --------- -------- 1 MONTHS 7.83/7.90 7.87 2 MONTHS 7.84/7.90 7.87 3 MONTHS 8.01/8.06 8.04 6 MONTHS 7.71/7.75 7.73 9 MONTHS 7.55/7.59 7.57 1 YEAR 7.52/7.55 7.54 2 YEARS 7.08/7.11 7.10 3 YEARS 6.90/6.93 6.92 4 YEARS 6.82/6.85 6.84 5 YEARS 6.82/6.84 6.83 7 YEARS 6.81/6.89 6.85 10 YEARS 6.80/6.88 6.84 The above rate is the mid-rate taken from a simple average of the bid and offer quoted by 08 market participants. For participants' names and quotes, please double-click on or type IRS01 and IRS00 followed by an Enter key. For benchmark levels, please double-click on or type MIOIS= and then press ENTER. FIMMDA is the Fixed Income Money Market and Derivatives Association of India. (Mumbai RRU,+91 22 6180 7222/3317 7222, rru.data@thomsonreuters.com)
May 10 India's NSE index gained on Wednesday and breached the 9,400 level for the first time as consumer stocks rallied on better monsoon forecast, while index heavyweight Bharti Airtel surged after reporting strong subscriber growth.