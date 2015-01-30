Jan 30The FIMMDA-Thomson Reuters-MIOIS (Mumbai Interbank Overnight Indexed Swap) for six months was 7.70 percent on Friday. TENOR BID/OFFER MID-RATE --------- --------- -------- 1 MONTHS 7.77/7.85 7.81 2 MONTHS 8.17/8.25 8.21 3 MONTHS 7.94/8.00 7.97 6 MONTHS 7.65/7.70 7.68 9 MONTHS 7.50/7.54 7.52 1 YEAR 7.47/7.50 7.49 2 YEARS 7.04/7.07 7.06 3 YEARS 6.85/6.89 6.87 4 YEARS 6.77/6.80 6.79 5 YEARS 6.77/6.79 6.78 7 YEARS 6.75/6.83 6.79 10 YEARS 6.75/6.83 6.79 The above rate is the mid-rate taken from a simple average of the bid and offer quoted by 08 market participants. For participants' names and quotes, please double-click on or type IRS01 and IRS00 followed by an Enter key. For benchmark levels, please double-click on or type MIOIS= and then press ENTER. FIMMDA is the Fixed Income Money Market and Derivatives Association of India. (Mumbai RRU,+91 22 6180 7222/3317 7222, rru.data@thomsonreuters.com)