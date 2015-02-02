Feb 2The FIMMDA-Thomson Reuters-MIOIS (Mumbai Interbank Overnight Indexed Swap) for six months was 7.69 percent on Monday. TENOR BID/OFFER MID-RATE --------- --------- -------- 1 MONTHS 7.71/7.80 7.76 2 MONTHS 8.18/8.25 8.22 3 MONTHS 7.91/7.99 7.95 6 MONTHS 7.65/7.69 7.67 9 MONTHS 7.48/7.53 7.51 1 YEAR 7.46/7.48 7.47 2 YEARS 7.06/7.09 7.08 3 YEARS 6.87/6.89 6.88 4 YEARS 6.80/6.83 6.82 5 YEARS 6.80/6.82 6.81 7 YEARS 6.78/6.86 6.82 10 YEARS 6.77/6.85 6.81 The above rate is the mid-rate taken from a simple average of the bid and offer quoted by 08 market participants. For participants' names and quotes, please double-click on or type IRS01 and IRS00 followed by an Enter key. For benchmark levels, please double-click on or type MIOIS= and then press ENTER. FIMMDA is the Fixed Income Money Market and Derivatives Association of India. (Mumbai RRU,+91 22 6180 7222/3317 7222, rru.data@thomsonreuters.com)