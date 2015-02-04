Feb 4The FIMMDA-Thomson Reuters-MIOIS (Mumbai Interbank Overnight Indexed Swap) for six months was 7.88 percent on Wednesday. TENOR BID/OFFER MID-RATE --------- --------- -------- 1 MONTHS 7.87/7.92 7.90 2 MONTHS 8.31/8.35 8.33 3 MONTHS 8.08/8.12 8.10 6 MONTHS 7.84/7.88 7.86 9 MONTHS 7.67/7.71 7.69 1 YEAR 7.66/7.68 7.67 2 YEARS 7.26/7.28 7.27 3 YEARS 7.08/7.11 7.10 4 YEARS 7.00/7.02 7.01 5 YEARS 6.99/7.02 7.01 7 YEARS 6.97/7.05 7.01 10 YEARS 6.96/7.04 7.00 The above rate is the mid-rate taken from a simple average of the bid and offer quoted by 08 market participants. For participants' names and quotes, please double-click on or type IRS01 and IRS00 followed by an Enter key. For benchmark levels, please double-click on or type MIOIS= and then press ENTER. FIMMDA is the Fixed Income Money Market and Derivatives Association of India. (Mumbai RRU,+91 22 6180 7222/3317 7222, rru.data@thomsonreuters.com)