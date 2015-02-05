Feb 5The FIMMDA-Thomson Reuters-MIOIS (Mumbai Interbank
Overnight Indexed Swap) for six months was 7.90 percent on Thursday.
TENOR BID/OFFER MID-RATE
--------- --------- --------
1 MONTHS 7.85/7.93 7.89
2 MONTHS 8.32/8.39 8.36
3 MONTHS 8.06/8.11 8.09
6 MONTHS 7.85/7.90 7.88
9 MONTHS 7.68/7.72 7.70
1 YEAR 7.67/7.69 7.68
2 YEARS 7.26/7.29 7.28
3 YEARS 7.07/7.09 7.08
4 YEARS 6.97/7.00 6.99
5 YEARS 6.97/6.99 6.98
7 YEARS 6.95/7.02 6.99
10 YEARS 6.94/7.02 6.98
The above rate is the mid-rate taken from a simple average of
the bid and offer quoted by 08 market participants. For
participants' names and quotes, please double-click on or
type IRS01 and IRS00 followed by an Enter key. For benchmark levels, please
double-click on or type MIOIS= and then press ENTER.
FIMMDA is the Fixed Income Money Market and Derivatives
Association of India.
