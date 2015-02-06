Feb 6The FIMMDA-Thomson Reuters-MIOIS (Mumbai Interbank Overnight Indexed Swap) for six months was 7.87 percent on Friday. TENOR BID/OFFER MID-RATE --------- --------- -------- 1 MONTHS 7.89/7.93 7.91 2 MONTHS 8.35/8.39 8.37 3 MONTHS 8.05/8.09 8.07 6 MONTHS 7.84/7.87 7.86 9 MONTHS 7.65/7.70 7.68 1 YEAR 7.64/7.66 7.65 2 YEARS 7.22/7.25 7.24 3 YEARS 7.02/7.05 7.04 4 YEARS 6.93/6.96 6.95 5 YEARS 6.92/6.95 6.94 7 YEARS 6.91/6.98 6.95 10 YEARS 6.90/6.98 6.94 The above rate is the mid-rate taken from a simple average of the bid and offer quoted by 08 market participants. For participants' names and quotes, please double-click on or type IRS01 and IRS00 followed by an Enter key. For benchmark levels, please double-click on or type MIOIS= and then press ENTER. FIMMDA is the Fixed Income Money Market and Derivatives Association of India. (Mumbai RRU,+91 22 6180 7222/3317 7222, rru.data@thomsonreuters.com)