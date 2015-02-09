Feb 9The FIMMDA-Thomson Reuters-MIOIS (Mumbai Interbank Overnight Indexed Swap) for six months was 7.89 percent on Monday. TENOR BID/OFFER MID-RATE --------- --------- -------- 1 MONTHS 7.86/7.92 7.89 2 MONTHS 8.37/8.43 8.40 3 MONTHS 8.06/8.11 8.09 6 MONTHS 7.85/7.89 7.87 9 MONTHS 7.68/7.72 7.70 1 YEAR 7.67/7.69 7.68 2 YEARS 7.24/7.27 7.26 3 YEARS 7.03/7.06 7.05 4 YEARS 6.94/6.97 6.96 5 YEARS 6.94/6.96 6.95 7 YEARS 6.92/6.99 6.96 10 YEARS 6.92/6.98 6.95 The above rate is the mid-rate taken from a simple average of the bid and offer quoted by 08 market participants. For participants' names and quotes, please double-click on or type IRS01 and IRS00 followed by an Enter key. For benchmark levels, please double-click on or type MIOIS= and then press ENTER. FIMMDA is the Fixed Income Money Market and Derivatives Association of India. (Mumbai RRU,+91 22 6180 7222/3317 7222, rru.data@thomsonreuters.com)