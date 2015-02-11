Feb 11The FIMMDA-Thomson Reuters-MIOIS (Mumbai Interbank Overnight Indexed Swap) for six months was 7.88 percent on Wednesday. TENOR BID/OFFER MID-RATE --------- --------- -------- 1 MONTHS 7.87/7.92 7.90 2 MONTHS 8.36/8.42 8.39 3 MONTHS 8.05/8.10 8.08 6 MONTHS 7.84/7.88 7.86 9 MONTHS 7.67/7.71 7.69 1 YEAR 7.66/7.69 7.68 2 YEARS 7.23/7.25 7.24 3 YEARS 7.02/7.06 7.04 4 YEARS 6.94/6.96 6.95 5 YEARS 6.94/6.96 6.95 7 YEARS 6.91/6.98 6.95 10 YEARS 6.90/6.98 6.94 The above rate is the mid-rate taken from a simple average of the bid and offer quoted by 08 market participants. For participants' names and quotes, please double-click on or type IRS01 and IRS00 followed by an Enter key. For benchmark levels, please double-click on or type MIOIS= and then press ENTER. FIMMDA is the Fixed Income Money Market and Derivatives Association of India. (Mumbai RRU,+91 22 6180 7222/3317 7222, rru.data@thomsonreuters.com)