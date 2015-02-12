Feb 12The FIMMDA-Thomson Reuters-MIOIS (Mumbai Interbank Overnight Indexed Swap) for six months was 7.91 percent on Thursday. TENOR BID/OFFER MID-RATE --------- --------- -------- 1 MONTHS 7.88/7.94 7.91 2 MONTHS 8.40/8.45 8.43 3 MONTHS 8.09/8.14 8.12 6 MONTHS 7.87/7.91 7.89 9 MONTHS 7.69/7.74 7.72 1 YEAR 7.68/7.70 7.69 2 YEARS 7.26/7.29 7.28 3 YEARS 7.05/7.08 7.07 4 YEARS 6.98/7.01 7.00 5 YEARS 6.98/7.00 6.99 7 YEARS 6.95/7.03 6.99 10 YEARS 6.95/7.03 6.99 The above rate is the mid-rate taken from a simple average of the bid and offer quoted by 08 market participants. For participants' names and quotes, please double-click on or type IRS01 and IRS00 followed by an Enter key. For benchmark levels, please double-click on or type MIOIS= and then press ENTER. FIMMDA is the Fixed Income Money Market and Derivatives Association of India. (Mumbai RRU,+91 22 6180 7222/3317 7222, rru.data@thomsonreuters.com)