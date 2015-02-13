Feb 13The FIMMDA-Thomson Reuters-MIOIS (Mumbai Interbank Overnight Indexed Swap) for six months was 7.87 percent on Friday. TENOR BID/OFFER MID-RATE --------- --------- -------- 1 MONTHS 7.86/7.89 7.88 2 MONTHS 8.37/8.40 8.39 3 MONTHS 8.06/8.08 8.07 6 MONTHS 7.84/7.87 7.86 9 MONTHS 7.65/7.68 7.67 1 YEAR 7.62/7.64 7.63 2 YEARS 7.20/7.21 7.21 3 YEARS 7.00/7.02 7.01 4 YEARS 6.91/6.93 6.92 5 YEARS 6.90/6.92 6.91 7 YEARS 6.89/6.97 6.93 10 YEARS 6.88/6.96 6.92 The above rate is the mid-rate taken from a simple average of the bid and offer quoted by 08 market participants. For participants' names and quotes, please double-click on or type IRS01 and IRS00 followed by an Enter key. For benchmark levels, please double-click on or type MIOIS= and then press ENTER. FIMMDA is the Fixed Income Money Market and Derivatives Association of India. (Mumbai RRU,+91 22 6180 7222/3317 7222, rru.data@thomsonreuters.com)