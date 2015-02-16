Feb 16The FIMMDA-Thomson Reuters-MIOIS (Mumbai Interbank Overnight Indexed Swap) for six months was 7.87 percent on Monday. TENOR BID/OFFER MID-RATE --------- --------- -------- 1 MONTHS 7.85/7.91 7.88 2 MONTHS 8.37/8.42 8.40 3 MONTHS 8.06/8.11 8.09 6 MONTHS 7.83/7.87 7.85 9 MONTHS 7.67/7.71 7.69 1 YEAR 7.65/7.67 7.66 2 YEARS 7.22/7.25 7.24 3 YEARS 7.03/7.05 7.04 4 YEARS 6.95/6.98 6.97 5 YEARS 6.95/6.98 6.97 7 YEARS 6.93/7.01 6.97 10 YEARS 6.92/7.00 6.96 The above rate is the mid-rate taken from a simple average of the bid and offer quoted by 08 market participants. For participants' names and quotes, please double-click on or type IRS01 and IRS00 followed by an Enter key. For benchmark levels, please double-click on or type MIOIS= and then press ENTER. FIMMDA is the Fixed Income Money Market and Derivatives Association of India. (Mumbai RRU,+91 22 6180 7222/3317 7222, rru.data@thomsonreuters.com)