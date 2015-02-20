Feb 20The FIMMDA-Thomson Reuters-MIOIS (Mumbai Interbank
Overnight Indexed Swap) for six months was 7.83 percent on Friday.
TENOR BID/OFFER MID-RATE
--------- --------- --------
1 MONTHS 7.91/7.96 7.94
2 MONTHS 8.35/8.40 8.38
3 MONTHS 8.03/8.08 8.06
6 MONTHS 7.78/7.83 7.81
9 MONTHS 7.63/7.66 7.65
1 YEAR 7.61/7.64 7.63
2 YEARS 7.18/7.21 7.20
3 YEARS 6.98/7.01 7.00
4 YEARS 6.90/6.93 6.92
5 YEARS 6.90/6.92 6.91
7 YEARS 6.89/6.96 6.93
10 YEARS 6.88/6.95 6.92
The above rate is the mid-rate taken from a simple average of
the bid and offer quoted by 08 market participants. For
participants' names and quotes, please double-click on or
type IRS01 and IRS00 followed by an Enter key. For benchmark levels, please
double-click on or type MIOIS= and then press ENTER.
FIMMDA is the Fixed Income Money Market and Derivatives
Association of India.
