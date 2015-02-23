Feb 23The FIMMDA-Thomson Reuters-MIOIS (Mumbai Interbank Overnight Indexed Swap) for six months was 7.86 percent on Monday. TENOR BID/OFFER MID-RATE --------- --------- -------- 1 MONTHS 7.97/8.04 8.01 2 MONTHS 8.34/8.40 8.37 3 MONTHS 8.06/8.12 8.09 6 MONTHS 7.81/7.86 7.84 9 MONTHS 7.64/7.70 7.67 1 YEAR 7.63/7.66 7.65 2 YEARS 7.20/7.22 7.21 3 YEARS 6.99/7.02 7.01 4 YEARS 6.91/6.94 6.93 5 YEARS 6.91/6.93 6.92 7 YEARS 6.88/6.96 6.92 10 YEARS 6.88/6.96 6.92 The above rate is the mid-rate taken from a simple average of the bid and offer quoted by 08 market participants. For participants' names and quotes, please double-click on or type IRS01 and IRS00 followed by an Enter key. For benchmark levels, please double-click on or type MIOIS= and then press ENTER. FIMMDA is the Fixed Income Money Market and Derivatives Association of India. (Mumbai RRU,+91 22 6180 7222/3317 7222, rru.data@thomsonreuters.com)