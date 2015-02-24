Feb 24The FIMMDA-Thomson Reuters-MIOIS (Mumbai Interbank
Overnight Indexed Swap) for six months was 7.87 percent on Tuesday.
TENOR BID/OFFER MID-RATE
--------- --------- --------
1 MONTHS 7.99/8.05 8.02
2 MONTHS 8.33/8.39 8.36
3 MONTHS 8.08/8.13 8.11
6 MONTHS 7.83/7.87 7.85
9 MONTHS 7.68/7.72 7.70
1 YEAR 7.66/7.69 7.68
2 YEARS 7.23/7.26 7.25
3 YEARS 7.01/7.05 7.03
4 YEARS 6.94/6.96 6.95
5 YEARS 6.93/6.96 6.95
7 YEARS 6.91/6.99 6.95
10 YEARS 6.90/6.98 6.94
The above rate is the mid-rate taken from a simple average of
the bid and offer quoted by 08 market participants. For
participants' names and quotes, please double-click on or
type IRS01 and IRS00 followed by an Enter key. For benchmark levels, please
double-click on or type MIOIS= and then press ENTER.
FIMMDA is the Fixed Income Money Market and Derivatives
Association of India.
