Feb 25The FIMMDA-Thomson Reuters-MIOIS (Mumbai Interbank Overnight Indexed Swap) for six months was 7.85 percent on Wednesday. TENOR BID/OFFER MID-RATE --------- --------- -------- 1 MONTHS 7.99/8.06 8.03 2 MONTHS 8.35/8.40 8.38 3 MONTHS 8.08/8.12 8.10 6 MONTHS 7.81/7.85 7.83 9 MONTHS 7.66/7.70 7.68 1 YEAR 7.65/7.66 7.66 2 YEARS 7.21/7.23 7.22 3 YEARS 7.00/7.03 7.02 4 YEARS 6.92/6.94 6.93 5 YEARS 6.92/6.94 6.93 7 YEARS 6.88/6.96 6.92 10 YEARS 6.88/6.96 6.92 The above rate is the mid-rate taken from a simple average of the bid and offer quoted by 08 market participants. For participants' names and quotes, please double-click on or type IRS01 and IRS00 followed by an Enter key. For benchmark levels, please double-click on or type MIOIS= and then press ENTER. FIMMDA is the Fixed Income Money Market and Derivatives Association of India. (Mumbai RRU,+91 22 6180 7222/3317 7222, rru.data@thomsonreuters.com)