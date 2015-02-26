Feb 26The FIMMDA-Thomson Reuters-MIOIS (Mumbai Interbank Overnight Indexed Swap) for six months was 7.87 percent on Thursday. TENOR BID/OFFER MID-RATE --------- --------- -------- 1 MONTHS 8.04/8.11 8.08 2 MONTHS 8.35/8.40 8.38 3 MONTHS 8.10/8.15 8.13 6 MONTHS 7.82/7.87 7.85 9 MONTHS 7.68/7.72 7.70 1 YEAR 7.67/7.69 7.68 2 YEARS 7.24/7.27 7.26 3 YEARS 7.04/7.07 7.06 4 YEARS 6.96/6.99 6.98 5 YEARS 6.96/6.98 6.97 7 YEARS 6.93/7.01 6.97 10 YEARS 6.92/7.00 6.96 The above rate is the mid-rate taken from a simple average of the bid and offer quoted by 08 market participants. For participants' names and quotes, please double-click on or type IRS01 and IRS00 followed by an Enter key. For benchmark levels, please double-click on or type MIOIS= and then press ENTER. FIMMDA is the Fixed Income Money Market and Derivatives Association of India. (Mumbai RRU,+91 22 6180 7222/3317 7222, rru.data@thomsonreuters.com)