Feb 27The FIMMDA-Thomson Reuters-MIOIS (Mumbai Interbank Overnight Indexed Swap) for six months was 7.87 percent on Friday. TENOR BID/OFFER MID-RATE --------- --------- -------- 1 MONTHS 8.81/8.85 8.83 2 MONTHS 8.33/8.37 8.35 3 MONTHS 8.09/8.13 8.11 6 MONTHS 7.83/7.87 7.85 9 MONTHS 7.69/7.73 7.71 1 YEAR 7.67/7.69 7.68 2 YEARS 7.23/7.26 7.25 3 YEARS 7.04/7.07 7.06 4 YEARS 6.97/7.01 6.99 5 YEARS 6.97/6.99 6.98 7 YEARS 6.95/7.03 6.99 10 YEARS 6.94/7.02 6.98 The above rate is the mid-rate taken from a simple average of the bid and offer quoted by 08 market participants. For participants' names and quotes, please double-click on or type IRS01 and IRS00 followed by an Enter key. For benchmark levels, please double-click on or type MIOIS= and then press ENTER. FIMMDA is the Fixed Income Money Market and Derivatives Association of India. (Mumbai RRU,+91 22 6180 7222/3317 7222, rru.data@thomsonreuters.com)