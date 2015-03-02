Mar 2The FIMMDA-Thomson Reuters-MIOIS (Mumbai Interbank Overnight Indexed Swap) for six months was 7.91 percent on Monday. TENOR BID/OFFER MID-RATE --------- --------- -------- 1 MONTHS 8.80/8.87 8.84 2 MONTHS 8.34/8.39 8.37 3 MONTHS 8.13/8.17 8.15 6 MONTHS 7.88/7.91 7.90 9 MONTHS 7.76/7.79 7.78 1 YEAR 7.74/7.76 7.75 2 YEARS 7.31/7.33 7.32 3 YEARS 7.12/7.14 7.13 4 YEARS 7.05/7.07 7.06 5 YEARS 7.05/7.07 7.06 7 YEARS 7.03/7.11 7.07 10 YEARS 7.02/7.10 7.06 The above rate is the mid-rate taken from a simple average of the bid and offer quoted by 08 market participants. For participants' names and quotes, please double-click on or type IRS01 and IRS00 followed by an Enter key. For benchmark levels, please double-click on or type MIOIS= and then press ENTER. FIMMDA is the Fixed Income Money Market and Derivatives Association of India. (Mumbai RRU,+91 22 6180 7222/3317 7222, rru.data@thomsonreuters.com)