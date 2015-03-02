Mar 2The FIMMDA-Thomson Reuters-MIOIS (Mumbai Interbank
Overnight Indexed Swap) for six months was 7.91 percent on Monday.
TENOR BID/OFFER MID-RATE
--------- --------- --------
1 MONTHS 8.80/8.87 8.84
2 MONTHS 8.34/8.39 8.37
3 MONTHS 8.13/8.17 8.15
6 MONTHS 7.88/7.91 7.90
9 MONTHS 7.76/7.79 7.78
1 YEAR 7.74/7.76 7.75
2 YEARS 7.31/7.33 7.32
3 YEARS 7.12/7.14 7.13
4 YEARS 7.05/7.07 7.06
5 YEARS 7.05/7.07 7.06
7 YEARS 7.03/7.11 7.07
10 YEARS 7.02/7.10 7.06
The above rate is the mid-rate taken from a simple average of
the bid and offer quoted by 08 market participants. For
participants' names and quotes, please double-click on or
type IRS01 and IRS00 followed by an Enter key. For benchmark levels, please
double-click on or type MIOIS= and then press ENTER.
FIMMDA is the Fixed Income Money Market and Derivatives
Association of India.
