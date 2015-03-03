Mar 3The FIMMDA-Thomson Reuters-MIOIS (Mumbai Interbank Overnight Indexed Swap) for six months was 7.91 percent on Tuesday. TENOR BID/OFFER MID-RATE --------- --------- -------- 1 MONTHS 8.81/8.88 8.85 2 MONTHS 8.33/8.39 8.36 3 MONTHS 8.14/8.19 8.17 6 MONTHS 7.87/7.91 7.89 9 MONTHS 7.77/7.81 7.79 1 YEAR 7.76/7.78 7.77 2 YEARS 7.35/7.37 7.36 3 YEARS 7.16/7.19 7.18 4 YEARS 7.10/7.13 7.12 5 YEARS 7.10/7.12 7.11 7 YEARS 7.08/7.16 7.12 10 YEARS 7.07/7.15 7.11 The above rate is the mid-rate taken from a simple average of the bid and offer quoted by 08 market participants. For participants' names and quotes, please double-click on or type IRS01 and IRS00 followed by an Enter key. For benchmark levels, please double-click on or type MIOIS= and then press ENTER. FIMMDA is the Fixed Income Money Market and Derivatives Association of India. (Mumbai RRU,+91 22 6180 7222/3317 7222, rru.data@thomsonreuters.com)