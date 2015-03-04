Mar 4The FIMMDA-Thomson Reuters-MIOIS (Mumbai Interbank Overnight Indexed Swap) for six months was 7.73 percent on Wednesday. TENOR BID/OFFER MID-RATE --------- --------- -------- 1 MONTHS 8.60/8.66 8.63 2 MONTHS 8.14/8.21 8.18 3 MONTHS 7.96/8.01 7.99 6 MONTHS 7.69/7.73 7.71 9 MONTHS 7.60/7.65 7.63 1 YEAR 7.58/7.60 7.59 2 YEARS 7.19/7.21 7.20 3 YEARS 7.04/7.08 7.06 4 YEARS 7.00/7.02 7.01 5 YEARS 7.00/7.02 7.01 7 YEARS 6.98/7.06 7.02 10 YEARS 6.97/7.05 7.01 The above rate is the mid-rate taken from a simple average of the bid and offer quoted by 08 market participants. For participants' names and quotes, please double-click on or type IRS01 and IRS00 followed by an Enter key. For benchmark levels, please double-click on or type MIOIS= and then press ENTER. FIMMDA is the Fixed Income Money Market and Derivatives Association of India. (Mumbai RRU,+91 22 6180 7222/3317 7222, rru.data@thomsonreuters.com)