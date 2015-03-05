Mar 5The FIMMDA-Thomson Reuters-MIOIS (Mumbai Interbank Overnight Indexed Swap) for six months was 7.73 percent on Thursday. TENOR BID/OFFER MID-RATE --------- --------- -------- 1 MONTHS 8.63/8.70 8.67 2 MONTHS 8.15/8.22 8.19 3 MONTHS 7.95/8.01 7.98 6 MONTHS 7.69/7.73 7.71 9 MONTHS 7.62/7.66 7.64 1 YEAR 7.62/7.64 7.63 2 YEARS 7.24/7.26 7.25 3 YEARS 7.13/7.16 7.15 4 YEARS 7.09/7.11 7.10 5 YEARS 7.09/7.12 7.11 7 YEARS 7.07/7.15 7.11 10 YEARS 7.06/7.14 7.10 The above rate is the mid-rate taken from a simple average of the bid and offer quoted by 08 market participants. For participants' names and quotes, please double-click on or type IRS01 and IRS00 followed by an Enter key. For benchmark levels, please double-click on or type MIOIS= and then press ENTER. FIMMDA is the Fixed Income Money Market and Derivatives Association of India. (Mumbai RRU,+91 22 6180 7222/3317 7222, rru.data@thomsonreuters.com)