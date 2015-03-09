Mar 9The FIMMDA-Thomson Reuters-MIOIS (Mumbai Interbank Overnight Indexed Swap) for six months was 7.73 percent on Monday. TENOR BID/OFFER MID-RATE --------- --------- -------- 1 MONTHS 8.63/8.70 8.67 2 MONTHS 8.13/8.20 8.17 3 MONTHS 7.93/8.00 7.97 6 MONTHS 7.67/7.73 7.70 9 MONTHS 7.60/7.66 7.63 1 YEAR 7.61/7.63 7.62 2 YEARS 7.23/7.26 7.25 3 YEARS 7.12/7.15 7.14 4 YEARS 7.07/7.10 7.09 5 YEARS 7.08/7.10 7.09 7 YEARS 7.06/7.14 7.10 10 YEARS 7.05/7.13 7.09 The above rate is the mid-rate taken from a simple average of the bid and offer quoted by 08 market participants. For participants' names and quotes, please double-click on or type IRS01 and IRS00 followed by an Enter key. For benchmark levels, please double-click on or type MIOIS= and then press ENTER. FIMMDA is the Fixed Income Money Market and Derivatives Association of India. (Mumbai RRU,+91 22 6180 7222/3317 7222, rru.data@thomsonreuters.com)