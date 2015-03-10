Mar 10The FIMMDA-Thomson Reuters-MIOIS (Mumbai Interbank Overnight Indexed Swap) for six months was 7.75 percent on Tuesday. TENOR BID/OFFER MID-RATE --------- --------- -------- 1 MONTHS 8.69/8.76 8.73 2 MONTHS 8.17/8.22 8.20 3 MONTHS 7.98/8.02 8.00 6 MONTHS 7.72/7.75 7.74 9 MONTHS 7.65/7.68 7.67 1 YEAR 7.64/7.66 7.65 2 YEARS 7.26/7.28 7.27 3 YEARS 7.16/7.18 7.17 4 YEARS 7.11/7.13 7.12 5 YEARS 7.10/7.13 7.12 7 YEARS 7.08/7.16 7.12 10 YEARS 7.07/7.15 7.11 The above rate is the mid-rate taken from a simple average of the bid and offer quoted by 08 market participants. For participants' names and quotes, please double-click on or type IRS01 and IRS00 followed by an Enter key. For benchmark levels, please double-click on or type MIOIS= and then press ENTER. FIMMDA is the Fixed Income Money Market and Derivatives Association of India. (Mumbai RRU,+91 22 6180 7222/3317 7222, rru.data@thomsonreuters.com)