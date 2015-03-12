Mar 12The FIMMDA-Thomson Reuters-MIOIS (Mumbai Interbank Overnight Indexed Swap) for six months was 7.75 percent on Thursday. TENOR BID/OFFER MID-RATE --------- --------- -------- 1 MONTHS 8.81/8.86 8.84 2 MONTHS 8.20/8.26 8.23 3 MONTHS 7.98/8.03 8.01 6 MONTHS 7.71/7.75 7.73 9 MONTHS 7.62/7.66 7.64 1 YEAR 7.62/7.64 7.63 2 YEARS 7.23/7.26 7.25 3 YEARS 7.13/7.15 7.14 4 YEARS 7.08/7.09 7.09 5 YEARS 7.07/7.09 7.08 7 YEARS 7.04/7.12 7.08 10 YEARS 7.03/7.11 7.07 The above rate is the mid-rate taken from a simple average of the bid and offer quoted by 08 market participants. For participants' names and quotes, please double-click on or type IRS01 and IRS00 followed by an Enter key. For benchmark levels, please double-click on or type MIOIS= and then press ENTER. FIMMDA is the Fixed Income Money Market and Derivatives Association of India. (Mumbai RRU,+91 22 6180 7222/3317 7222, rru.data@thomsonreuters.com)