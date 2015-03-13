Mar 13The FIMMDA-Thomson Reuters-MIOIS (Mumbai Interbank Overnight Indexed Swap) for six months was 7.80 percent on Friday. TENOR BID/OFFER MID-RATE --------- --------- -------- 1 MONTHS 8.84/8.91 8.88 2 MONTHS 8.24/8.30 8.27 3 MONTHS 8.02/8.07 8.05 6 MONTHS 7.76/7.80 7.78 9 MONTHS 7.66/7.70 7.68 1 YEAR 7.67/7.69 7.68 2 YEARS 7.29/7.31 7.30 3 YEARS 7.19/7.22 7.21 4 YEARS 7.14/7.16 7.15 5 YEARS 7.14/7.16 7.15 7 YEARS 7.12/7.20 7.16 10 YEARS 7.11/7.19 7.15 The above rate is the mid-rate taken from a simple average of the bid and offer quoted by 08 market participants. For participants' names and quotes, please double-click on or type IRS01 and IRS00 followed by an Enter key. For benchmark levels, please double-click on or type MIOIS= and then press ENTER. FIMMDA is the Fixed Income Money Market and Derivatives Association of India. (Mumbai RRU,+91 22 6180 7222/3317 7222, rru.data@thomsonreuters.com)