Apr 9The FIMMDA-Thomson Reuters-MIOIS (Mumbai Interbank Overnight Indexed Swap) for six months was 7.55 percent on Thursday. TENOR BID/OFFER MID-RATE --------- --------- -------- 1 MONTHS 7.49/7.57 7.53 2 MONTHS 7.53/7.61 7.57 3 MONTHS 7.51/7.58 7.55 6 MONTHS 7.50/7.55 7.53 9 MONTHS 7.49/7.54 7.52 1 YEAR 7.57/7.59 7.58 2 YEARS 7.23/7.26 7.25 3 YEARS 7.13/7.16 7.15 4 YEARS 7.08/7.11 7.10 5 YEARS 7.08/7.10 7.09 7 YEARS 7.06/7.14 7.10 10 YEARS 7.05/7.13 7.09 The above rate is the mid-rate taken from a simple average of the bid and offer quoted by 08 market participants. For participants' names and quotes, please double-click on or type IRS01 and IRS00 followed by an Enter key. For benchmark levels, please double-click on or type MIOIS= and then press ENTER. FIMMDA is the Fixed Income Money Market and Derivatives Association of India. (Mumbai RRU,+91 22 6180 7222/3317 7222, rru.data@thomsonreuters.com)