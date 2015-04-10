Apr 10The FIMMDA-Thomson Reuters-MIOIS (Mumbai Interbank
Overnight Indexed Swap) for six months was 7.58 percent on Friday.
TENOR BID/OFFER MID-RATE
--------- --------- --------
1 MONTHS 7.52/7.60 7.56
2 MONTHS 7.55/7.63 7.59
3 MONTHS 7.51/7.58 7.55
6 MONTHS 7.52/7.58 7.55
9 MONTHS 7.49/7.55 7.52
1 YEAR 7.58/7.61 7.60
2 YEARS 7.25/7.29 7.27
3 YEARS 7.15/7.19 7.17
4 YEARS 7.11/7.15 7.13
5 YEARS 7.11/7.14 7.13
7 YEARS 7.09/7.17 7.13
10 YEARS 7.08/7.16 7.12
The above rate is the mid-rate taken from a simple average of
the bid and offer quoted by 08 market participants. For
participants' names and quotes, please double-click on or
type IRS01 and IRS00 followed by an Enter key. For benchmark levels, please
double-click on or type MIOIS= and then press ENTER.
FIMMDA is the Fixed Income Money Market and Derivatives
Association of India.
