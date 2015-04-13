Apr 13The FIMMDA-Thomson Reuters-MIOIS (Mumbai Interbank
Overnight Indexed Swap) for six months was 7.58 percent on Monday.
TENOR BID/OFFER MID-RATE
--------- --------- --------
1 MONTHS 7.53/7.58 7.56
2 MONTHS 7.58/7.61 7.60
3 MONTHS 7.55/7.58 7.57
6 MONTHS 7.52/7.58 7.55
9 MONTHS 7.51/7.54 7.53
1 YEAR 7.58/7.59 7.59
2 YEARS 7.25/7.27 7.26
3 YEARS 7.15/7.17 7.16
4 YEARS 7.12/7.13 7.13
5 YEARS 7.11/7.13 7.12
7 YEARS 7.09/7.17 7.13
10 YEARS 7.08/7.16 7.12
The above rate is the mid-rate taken from a simple average of
the bid and offer quoted by 08 market participants. For
participants' names and quotes, please double-click on or
type IRS01 and IRS00 followed by an Enter key. For benchmark levels, please
double-click on or type MIOIS= and then press ENTER.
FIMMDA is the Fixed Income Money Market and Derivatives
Association of India.
