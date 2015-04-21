Apr 21The FIMMDA-Thomson Reuters-MIOIS (Mumbai Interbank
Overnight Indexed Swap) for six months was 7.57 percent on Tuesday.
TENOR BID/OFFER MID-RATE
--------- --------- --------
1 MONTHS 7.57/7.63 7.60
2 MONTHS 7.56/7.62 7.59
3 MONTHS 7.54/7.60 7.57
6 MONTHS 7.53/7.57 7.55
9 MONTHS 7.49/7.55 7.52
1 YEAR 7.57/7.59 7.58
2 YEARS 7.23/7.26 7.25
3 YEARS 7.12/7.16 7.14
4 YEARS 7.08/7.11 7.10
5 YEARS 7.08/7.11 7.10
7 YEARS 7.06/7.14 7.10
10 YEARS 7.05/7.13 7.09
The above rate is the mid-rate taken from a simple average of
the bid and offer quoted by 08 market participants. For
participants' names and quotes, please double-click on or
type IRS01 and IRS00 followed by an Enter key. For benchmark levels, please
double-click on or type MIOIS= and then press ENTER.
FIMMDA is the Fixed Income Money Market and Derivatives
Association of India.
