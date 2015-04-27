Apr 27The FIMMDA-Thomson Reuters-MIOIS (Mumbai Interbank Overnight Indexed Swap) for six months was 7.58 percent on Monday. TENOR BID/OFFER MID-RATE --------- --------- -------- 1 MONTHS 7.59/7.66 7.63 2 MONTHS 7.59/7.64 7.62 3 MONTHS 7.56/7.61 7.59 6 MONTHS 7.54/7.58 7.56 9 MONTHS 7.51/7.55 7.53 1 YEAR 7.58/7.60 7.59 2 YEARS 7.25/7.28 7.27 3 YEARS 7.14/7.17 7.16 4 YEARS 7.10/7.13 7.12 5 YEARS 7.10/7.13 7.12 7 YEARS 7.08/7.16 7.12 10 YEARS 7.07/7.15 7.11 The above rate is the mid-rate taken from a simple average of the bid and offer quoted by 08 market participants. For participants' names and quotes, please double-click on or type IRS01 and IRS00 followed by an Enter key. For benchmark levels, please double-click on or type MIOIS= and then press ENTER. FIMMDA is the Fixed Income Money Market and Derivatives Association of India. (Mumbai RRU,+91 22 6180 7222/3317 7222, rru.data@thomsonreuters.com)