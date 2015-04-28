Apr 28The FIMMDA-Thomson Reuters-MIOIS (Mumbai Interbank Overnight Indexed Swap) for six months was 7.56 percent on Tuesday. TENOR BID/OFFER MID-RATE --------- --------- -------- 1 MONTHS 7.58/7.65 7.62 2 MONTHS 7.56/7.63 7.60 3 MONTHS 7.54/7.60 7.57 6 MONTHS 7.51/7.56 7.54 9 MONTHS 7.50/7.55 7.53 1 YEAR 7.57/7.59 7.58 2 YEARS 7.25/7.27 7.26 3 YEARS 7.14/7.16 7.15 4 YEARS 7.10/7.12 7.11 5 YEARS 7.10/7.12 7.11 7 YEARS 7.08/7.16 7.12 10 YEARS 7.07/7.15 7.11 The above rate is the mid-rate taken from a simple average of the bid and offer quoted by 08 market participants. For participants' names and quotes, please double-click on or type IRS01 and IRS00 followed by an Enter key. For benchmark levels, please double-click on or type MIOIS= and then press ENTER. FIMMDA is the Fixed Income Money Market and Derivatives Association of India. (Mumbai RRU,+91 22 6180 7222/3317 7222, rru.data@thomsonreuters.com)