Apr 29The FIMMDA-Thomson Reuters-MIOIS (Mumbai Interbank Overnight Indexed Swap) for six months was 7.56 percent on Wednesday. TENOR BID/OFFER MID-RATE --------- --------- -------- 1 MONTHS 7.60/7.67 7.64 2 MONTHS 7.56/7.61 7.59 3 MONTHS 7.55/7.60 7.58 6 MONTHS 7.52/7.56 7.54 9 MONTHS 7.52/7.56 7.54 1 YEAR 7.58/7.59 7.59 2 YEARS 7.26/7.28 7.27 3 YEARS 7.16/7.18 7.17 4 YEARS 7.13/7.15 7.14 5 YEARS 7.13/7.14 7.14 7 YEARS 7.10/7.18 7.14 10 YEARS 7.09/7.17 7.13 The above rate is the mid-rate taken from a simple average of the bid and offer quoted by 08 market participants. For participants' names and quotes, please double-click on or type IRS01 and IRS00 followed by an Enter key. For benchmark levels, please double-click on or type MIOIS= and then press ENTER. FIMMDA is the Fixed Income Money Market and Derivatives Association of India. (Mumbai RRU,+91 22 6180 7222/3317 7222, rru.data@thomsonreuters.com)