May 5The FIMMDA-Thomson Reuters-MIOIS (Mumbai Interbank Overnight Indexed Swap) for six months was 7.55 percent on Tuesday. TENOR BID/OFFER MID-RATE --------- --------- -------- 1 MONTHS 7.57/7.64 7.61 2 MONTHS 7.56/7.61 7.59 3 MONTHS 7.54/7.58 7.56 6 MONTHS 7.52/7.55 7.54 9 MONTHS 7.51/7.55 7.53 1 YEAR 7.57/7.59 7.58 2 YEARS 7.26/7.29 7.28 3 YEARS 7.19/7.22 7.21 4 YEARS 7.16/7.19 7.18 5 YEARS 7.16/7.19 7.18 7 YEARS 7.14/7.22 7.18 10 YEARS 7.13/7.21 7.17 The above rate is the mid-rate taken from a simple average of the bid and offer quoted by 09 market participants. For participants' names and quotes, please double-click on or type IRS01 and IRS00 followed by an Enter key. For benchmark levels, please double-click on or type MIOIS= and then press ENTER. FIMMDA is the Fixed Income Money Market and Derivatives Association of India. (Mumbai RRU,+91 22 6180 7222/3317 7222, rru.data@thomsonreuters.com)