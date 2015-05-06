May 6The FIMMDA-Thomson Reuters-MIOIS (Mumbai Interbank
Overnight Indexed Swap) for six months was 7.58 percent on Wednesday.
TENOR BID/OFFER MID-RATE
--------- --------- --------
1 MONTHS 7.59/7.65 7.62
2 MONTHS 7.56/7.62 7.59
3 MONTHS 7.56/7.60 7.58
6 MONTHS 7.53/7.58 7.56
9 MONTHS 7.53/7.58 7.56
1 YEAR 7.60/7.62 7.61
2 YEARS 7.30/7.33 7.32
3 YEARS 7.24/7.26 7.25
4 YEARS 7.21/7.23 7.22
5 YEARS 7.20/7.23 7.22
7 YEARS 7.18/7.26 7.22
10 YEARS 7.17/7.25 7.21
The above rate is the mid-rate taken from a simple average of
the bid and offer quoted by 09 market participants. For
participants' names and quotes, please double-click on or
type IRS01 and IRS00 followed by an Enter key. For benchmark levels, please
double-click on or type MIOIS= and then press ENTER.
FIMMDA is the Fixed Income Money Market and Derivatives
Association of India.
(Mumbai RRU,+91 22 6180 7222/3317 7222, rru.data@thomsonreuters.com)