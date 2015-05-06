May 6The FIMMDA-Thomson Reuters-MIOIS (Mumbai Interbank Overnight Indexed Swap) for six months was 7.58 percent on Wednesday. TENOR BID/OFFER MID-RATE --------- --------- -------- 1 MONTHS 7.59/7.65 7.62 2 MONTHS 7.56/7.62 7.59 3 MONTHS 7.56/7.60 7.58 6 MONTHS 7.53/7.58 7.56 9 MONTHS 7.53/7.58 7.56 1 YEAR 7.60/7.62 7.61 2 YEARS 7.30/7.33 7.32 3 YEARS 7.24/7.26 7.25 4 YEARS 7.21/7.23 7.22 5 YEARS 7.20/7.23 7.22 7 YEARS 7.18/7.26 7.22 10 YEARS 7.17/7.25 7.21 The above rate is the mid-rate taken from a simple average of the bid and offer quoted by 09 market participants. For participants' names and quotes, please double-click on or type IRS01 and IRS00 followed by an Enter key. For benchmark levels, please double-click on or type MIOIS= and then press ENTER. FIMMDA is the Fixed Income Money Market and Derivatives Association of India. (Mumbai RRU,+91 22 6180 7222/3317 7222, rru.data@thomsonreuters.com)