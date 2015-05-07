May 7The FIMMDA-Thomson Reuters-MIOIS (Mumbai Interbank Overnight Indexed Swap) for six months was 7.59 percent on Thursday. TENOR BID/OFFER MID-RATE --------- --------- -------- 1 MONTHS 7.59/7.66 7.63 2 MONTHS 7.58/7.62 7.60 3 MONTHS 7.57/7.61 7.59 6 MONTHS 7.56/7.59 7.58 9 MONTHS 7.56/7.59 7.58 1 YEAR 7.63/7.65 7.64 2 YEARS 7.34/7.36 7.35 3 YEARS 7.29/7.31 7.30 4 YEARS 7.26/7.28 7.27 5 YEARS 7.26/7.28 7.27 7 YEARS 7.24/7.32 7.28 10 YEARS 7.23/7.31 7.27 The above rate is the mid-rate taken from a simple average of the bid and offer quoted by 09 market participants. For participants' names and quotes, please double-click on or type IRS01 and IRS00 followed by an Enter key. For benchmark levels, please double-click on or type MIOIS= and then press ENTER. FIMMDA is the Fixed Income Money Market and Derivatives Association of India. (Mumbai RRU,+91 22 6180 7222/3317 7222, rru.data@thomsonreuters.com)