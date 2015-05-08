May 8The FIMMDA-Thomson Reuters-MIOIS (Mumbai Interbank Overnight Indexed Swap) for six months was 7.56 percent on Friday. TENOR BID/OFFER MID-RATE --------- --------- -------- 1 MONTHS 7.59/7.66 7.63 2 MONTHS 7.57/7.63 7.60 3 MONTHS 7.54/7.60 7.57 6 MONTHS 7.52/7.56 7.54 9 MONTHS 7.53/7.58 7.56 1 YEAR 7.59/7.61 7.60 2 YEARS 7.31/7.33 7.32 3 YEARS 7.25/7.27 7.26 4 YEARS 7.23/7.25 7.24 5 YEARS 7.23/7.25 7.24 7 YEARS 7.21/7.29 7.25 10 YEARS 7.20/7.28 7.24 The above rate is the mid-rate taken from a simple average of the bid and offer quoted by 09 market participants. For participants' names and quotes, please double-click on or type IRS01 and IRS00 followed by an Enter key. For benchmark levels, please double-click on or type MIOIS= and then press ENTER. FIMMDA is the Fixed Income Money Market and Derivatives Association of India. (Mumbai RRU,+91 22 6180 7222/3317 7222, rru.data@thomsonreuters.com)