Jun 29The FIMMDA-Thomson Reuters-MIOIS (Mumbai Interbank Overnight Indexed Swap) for six months was 7.51 percent on Monday. TENOR BID/OFFER MID-RATE --------- --------- -------- 1 MONTHS 7.28/7.36 7.32 2 MONTHS 7.30/7.37 7.34 3 MONTHS 7.35/7.41 7.38 6 MONTHS 7.46/7.51 7.49 9 MONTHS 7.50/7.55 7.53 1 YEAR 7.56/7.58 7.57 2 YEARS 7.26/7.29 7.28 3 YEARS 7.26/7.28 7.27 4 YEARS 7.26/7.28 7.27 5 YEARS 7.26/7.28 7.27 7 YEARS 7.24/7.32 7.28 10 YEARS 7.24/7.32 7.28 The above rate is the mid-rate taken from a simple average of the bid and offer quoted by 09 market participants. For participants' names and quotes, please double-click on or type IRS01 and IRS00 followed by an Enter key. For benchmark levels, please double-click on or type MIOIS= and then press ENTER. FIMMDA is the Fixed Income Money Market and Derivatives Association of India. (Mumbai RRU,+91 22 6180 7222/3317 7222, rru.data@thomsonreuters.com)