Jul 13The FIMMDA-Thomson Reuters-MIOIS (Mumbai Interbank
Overnight Indexed Swap) for six months was 7.40 percent on Monday.
TENOR BID/OFFER MID-RATE
--------- --------- --------
1 MONTHS 7.20/7.28 7.24
2 MONTHS 7.22/7.29 7.26
3 MONTHS 7.30/7.36 7.33
6 MONTHS 7.35/7.40 7.38
9 MONTHS 7.44/7.49 7.47
1 YEAR 7.45/7.48 7.47
2 YEARS 7.19/7.22 7.21
3 YEARS 7.19/7.22 7.21
4 YEARS 7.19/7.22 7.21
5 YEARS 7.20/7.22 7.21
7 YEARS 7.17/7.25 7.21
10 YEARS 7.17/7.25 7.21
The above rate is the mid-rate taken from a simple average of
the bid and offer quoted by 09 market participants. For
FIMMDA is the Fixed Income Money Market and Derivatives
Association of India.
