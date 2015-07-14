Jul 14The FIMMDA-Thomson Reuters-MIOIS (Mumbai Interbank
Overnight Indexed Swap) for six months was 7.41 percent on Tuesday.
TENOR BID/OFFER MID-RATE
--------- --------- --------
1 MONTHS 7.20/7.28 7.24
2 MONTHS 7.23/7.29 7.26
3 MONTHS 7.31/7.36 7.34
6 MONTHS 7.36/7.41 7.39
9 MONTHS 7.46/7.51 7.49
1 YEAR 7.47/7.49 7.48
2 YEARS 7.20/7.23 7.22
3 YEARS 7.20/7.22 7.21
4 YEARS 7.20/7.22 7.21
5 YEARS 7.20/7.23 7.22
7 YEARS 7.18/7.26 7.22
10 YEARS 7.18/7.26 7.22
The above rate is the mid-rate taken from a simple average of
the bid and offer quoted by 09 market participants. For
participants' names and quotes, please double-click on or
type IRS01 and IRS00 followed by an Enter key. For benchmark levels, please
double-click on or type MIOIS= and then press ENTER.
FIMMDA is the Fixed Income Money Market and Derivatives
Association of India.
