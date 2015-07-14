Jul 14The FIMMDA-Thomson Reuters-MIOIS (Mumbai Interbank Overnight Indexed Swap) for six months was 7.41 percent on Tuesday. TENOR BID/OFFER MID-RATE --------- --------- -------- 1 MONTHS 7.20/7.28 7.24 2 MONTHS 7.23/7.29 7.26 3 MONTHS 7.31/7.36 7.34 6 MONTHS 7.36/7.41 7.39 9 MONTHS 7.46/7.51 7.49 1 YEAR 7.47/7.49 7.48 2 YEARS 7.20/7.23 7.22 3 YEARS 7.20/7.22 7.21 4 YEARS 7.20/7.22 7.21 5 YEARS 7.20/7.23 7.22 7 YEARS 7.18/7.26 7.22 10 YEARS 7.18/7.26 7.22 The above rate is the mid-rate taken from a simple average of the bid and offer quoted by 09 market participants. For participants' names and quotes, please double-click on or type IRS01 and IRS00 followed by an Enter key. For benchmark levels, please double-click on or type MIOIS= and then press ENTER. FIMMDA is the Fixed Income Money Market and Derivatives Association of India. (Mumbai RRU,+91 22 6180 7222/3317 7222, rru.data@thomsonreuters.com)