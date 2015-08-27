Aug 27The FIMMDA-Thomson Reuters-MIOIS (Mumbai Interbank
Overnight Indexed Swap) for six months was 7.25 percent on Thursday.
TENOR BID/OFFER MID-RATE
--------- --------- --------
1 MONTHS 7.19/7.26 7.23
2 MONTHS 7.21/7.26 7.24
3 MONTHS 7.20/7.26 7.23
6 MONTHS 7.20/7.25 7.23
9 MONTHS 7.25/7.30 7.28
1 YEAR 7.26/7.28 7.27
2 YEARS 6.93/6.95 6.94
3 YEARS 6.90/6.92 6.91
4 YEARS 6.90/6.92 6.91
5 YEARS 6.89/6.92 6.91
7 YEARS 6.85/6.93 6.89
10 YEARS 6.85/6.93 6.89
The above rate is the mid-rate taken from a simple average of
the bid and offer quoted by 09 market participants. For
participants' names and quotes, please double-click on or
type IRS01 and IRS00 followed by an Enter key. For benchmark levels, please
double-click on or type MIOIS= and then press ENTER.
FIMMDA is the Fixed Income Money Market and Derivatives
Association of India.
