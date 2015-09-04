Sep 4The FIMMDA-Thomson Reuters-MIOIS (Mumbai Interbank Overnight Indexed Swap) for six months was 7.24 percent on Friday. TENOR BID/OFFER MID-RATE --------- --------- -------- 1 MONTHS 7.17/7.24 7.21 2 MONTHS 7.16/7.23 7.20 3 MONTHS 7.17/7.23 7.20 6 MONTHS 7.19/7.24 7.22 9 MONTHS 7.24/7.29 7.27 1 YEAR 7.25/7.27 7.26 2 YEARS 6.93/6.96 6.95 3 YEARS 6.90/6.93 6.92 4 YEARS 6.90/6.93 6.92 5 YEARS 6.90/6.93 6.92 7 YEARS 6.87/6.95 6.91 10 YEARS 6.87/6.95 6.91 The above rate is the mid-rate taken from a simple average of the bid and offer quoted by 09 market participants. For participants' names and quotes, please double-click on or type IRS01 and IRS00 followed by an Enter key. For benchmark levels, please double-click on or type MIOIS= and then press ENTER. FIMMDA is the Fixed Income Money Market and Derivatives Association of India. (Mumbai RRU,+91 22 6180 7222/3317 7222, rru.data@thomsonreuters.com)