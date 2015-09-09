Sep 9The FIMMDA-Thomson Reuters-MIOIS (Mumbai Interbank Overnight Indexed Swap) for six months was 7.27 percent on Wednesday. TENOR BID/OFFER MID-RATE --------- --------- -------- 1 MONTHS 7.23/7.28 7.26 2 MONTHS 7.22/7.27 7.25 3 MONTHS 7.23/7.27 7.25 6 MONTHS 7.23/7.27 7.25 9 MONTHS 7.28/7.32 7.30 1 YEAR 7.28/7.30 7.29 2 YEARS 6.97/7.00 6.99 3 YEARS 6.95/6.97 6.96 4 YEARS 6.95/6.97 6.96 5 YEARS 6.95/6.97 6.96 7 YEARS 6.91/6.99 6.95 10 YEARS 6.91/6.99 6.95 The above rate is the mid-rate taken from a simple average of the bid and offer quoted by 09 market participants. For participants' names and quotes, please double-click on or type IRS01 and IRS00 followed by an Enter key. For benchmark levels, please double-click on or type MIOIS= and then press ENTER. FIMMDA is the Fixed Income Money Market and Derivatives Association of India. (Mumbai RRU,+91 22 6180 7222/3317 7222, rru.data@thomsonreuters.com)