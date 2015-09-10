Sep 10The FIMMDA-Thomson Reuters-MIOIS (Mumbai Interbank Overnight Indexed Swap) for six months was 7.28 percent on Thursday. TENOR BID/OFFER MID-RATE --------- --------- -------- 1 MONTHS 7.22/7.29 7.26 2 MONTHS 7.22/7.29 7.26 3 MONTHS 7.23/7.29 7.26 6 MONTHS 7.23/7.28 7.26 9 MONTHS 7.29/7.34 7.32 1 YEAR 7.29/7.32 7.31 2 YEARS 6.99/7.02 7.01 3 YEARS 6.97/6.99 6.98 4 YEARS 6.97/6.99 6.98 5 YEARS 6.97/7.00 6.99 7 YEARS 6.93/7.01 6.97 10 YEARS 6.93/7.00 6.97 The above rate is the mid-rate taken from a simple average of the bid and offer quoted by 09 market participants. For participants' names and quotes, please double-click on or type IRS01 and IRS00 followed by an Enter key. For benchmark levels, please double-click on or type MIOIS= and then press ENTER. FIMMDA is the Fixed Income Money Market and Derivatives Association of India. (Mumbai RRU,+91 22 6180 7222/3317 7222, rru.data@thomsonreuters.com)