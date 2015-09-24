Sep 24The FIMMDA-Thomson Reuters-MIOIS (Mumbai Interbank Overnight Indexed Swap) for six months was 7.28 percent on Thursday. TENOR BID/OFFER MID-RATE --------- --------- -------- 1 MONTHS 7.17/7.22 7.20 2 MONTHS 7.17/7.22 7.20 3 MONTHS 7.20/7.24 7.22 6 MONTHS 7.24/7.28 7.26 9 MONTHS 7.28/7.32 7.30 1 YEAR 7.28/7.31 7.30 2 YEARS 6.98/7.00 6.99 3 YEARS 6.95/6.97 6.96 4 YEARS 6.95/6.97 6.96 5 YEARS 6.95/6.98 6.97 7 YEARS 6.92/7.00 6.96 10 YEARS 6.91/6.99 6.95 The above rate is the mid-rate taken from a simple average of the bid and offer quoted by 09 market participants. For participants' names and quotes, please double-click on or type IRS01 and IRS00 followed by an Enter key. For benchmark levels, please double-click on or type MIOIS= and then press ENTER. FIMMDA is the Fixed Income Money Market and Derivatives Association of India. (Mumbai RRU,+91 22 6180 7222/3317 7222, rru.data@thomsonreuters.com)